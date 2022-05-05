ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Romney: Trump ‘very likely’ to be 2024 Republican nominee if he runs again

By Dominick Mastrangelo, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PItPi_0fTyPLO300

( The Hill ) — Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who was the Republican nominee for president in 2012, this week said that former President Donald Trump would “very likely” be the GOP’s nominee if he seeks another White House term in 2024.

“I don’t delude myself into thinking I have a big swath of the Republican Party,” Romney, who has been a frequent critic of Trump, said during an interview with Politico. “It’s hard to imagine anything that would derail his support. So, if he wants to become the nominee in ‘24, I think he’s very likely to achieve that.”

Trump has teased a potential run for president in 2024 but has not publicly announced his plans beyond this year’s midterm elections. He has instead used his influence over the party’s base to boost candidates in Republican primaries who have pledged support from him, most notably J.D. Vance in the Republican Senate primary on Tuesday.

“I think we’re going to have a tremendous season. I think we’re going to win a lot of races with great candidates who are going to go on to big numbers in the fall,” Trump said this week following Vance’s victory.

Cawthorn calls nude tape ‘blackmail’

Romney has been a vocal of critic of Trump dating back to the 2016 election, during which he called the real estate mogul and then GOP hopeful “a fraud.”

The senator was the lone Republican to vote to convict Trump during his first impeachment and has since lamented the former president’s influence over voters in the Republican party.

“He will have an enormous impact on our party going forward. I believe the great majority of people who voted for Donald Trump want to make sure that his principles and his policies are pursued,” Romney said after the 2020 election. “But I think if you look at the numbers and look at the pickup that Republicans had in state houses across the country and Congress and holding the Senate so far, versus our loss in the presidency, you’d suggest that the presidential race was more a matter of a referendum on a person.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Crimes against kids: Man arrested in undercover sting

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Basin man is behind bars after police said he tried to pursue a minor online. 27-year-old Anthony Ard has been charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor, a third-degree felony.  According to an arrest affidavit, on April 28, Ard used social media to send messages to a detective posing as a […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Yet another Walmart theft reported in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man and woman accused of theft.  On April 30, the couple pictured below reportedly stole more than $300 worth of merchandise from Walmart. If you recognize these suspects, please call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Police: Reports of women, girls being ‘sold’ by bus drivers are false

Immigration, caravan, Border Report, border news, migrants, immigrant, asylum, asylum-seekers, border wall, fence, barrier, unaccompanied migrant children, border, border crisis, emergency, situation, sanctuary, El Paso, McAllen, San Diego, RGV, reform, Biden, Trump, Juarez, advocates, ICE, CBP, Border Patrol, human trafficking, traffickers, human smugglers, smuggling, safety, MPP, Remain in Mexico, visa, border restrictions, border closure, cartels, cartel, maquiladoras, DACA, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, DREAMERS
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Republican Primaries#Republican Senate#Election Fraud#Gop#The Republican Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
ABC Big 2 News

Affidavit shows teen stole 2 AK-47s from nail salon

Editor’s Note: An article last week stated Burford was 19, as per information from an OPD spokesperson. However, court documents show Burford is 18.  ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Last week, 18-year-old Isaac Avery Burford was arrested at a home near Odessa High School after a warrant was issued for his arrest for his reported role in […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

UPS employee arrested for possession, stealing packages

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust. Timothy Daniel Degreer, 25, has been charged with Possession of a Dangerous Drug and Theft of Cargo.  According to an affidavit, on April 28, Degreer was pulled over in the 100 block of W 23rd Street […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy