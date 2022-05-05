ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Heard says she had to get used to ‘different versions’ of Depp based on alleged drug use

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hVkPV_0fTyPGyQ00

Amber Heard said that she had to get used to "different versions" of Johnny Depp based on his alleged drug use, as part of her testimony during Mr Depp's defamation trial.

"He was [the love of my life] but he was also this other thing... and that other thing was awful... awful thing that would come out and take over," Ms Heard said.

Mr Depp is suing his Ms Heard for $50 million over an article she wrote in 2018 in which she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

