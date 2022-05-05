ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Oklahoma by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-05 10:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix, Clark, Davison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 16:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brule; Buffalo; Charles Mix; Clark; Davison; Douglas; Faulk; Gregory; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jerauld; Jones; Lyman; Mellette; Sanborn; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Todd; Tripp SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 190 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BRULE BUFFALO CHARLES MIX CLARK DAVISON DOUGLAS FAULK GREGORY HAND HUGHES HYDE JERAULD JONES LYMAN MELLETTE SANBORN SPINK STANLEY SULLY TODD TRIPP
AURORA COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Augusta; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Augusta County in western Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 827 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Goshen to Lexington to near Glasgow, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Montebello, Craigsville, Greenville, Middlebrook, Summerdean, Tyro and Spottswood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 05:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Many thousands of acres of cropland are inundated. Water is near State Highway 14. Many private levees are overtopped allowing the river to flood cropland. Water in portions of Jacksonport State Park that are on river side of levee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 26.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday evening and continue falling to 15.5 feet Wednesday, May 18. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 26.7 Sun 9 AM 24.8 22.1 19.3 Falling
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Barnes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barnes Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River at Valley City affecting Barnes County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sheyenne River at Valley City. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD. Storm drains are closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 14.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 16.0 feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 23:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. The next statement will be issued by 8 AM Monday. Target Area: Lee The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Kentucky Kentucky River at Heidelberg affecting Lee County. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Kentucky River at Heidelberg. * WHEN...Until Monday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 17.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is falling, but will continue to run high through the rest of tonight. - Action stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
LEE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 23:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Northampton COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, two to three feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northampton County, both Atlantic Ocean side of the county as well as portions of the county along eastern shore of the Chesapeake Bay. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 6 AM EDT Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be around 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Large breaking waves will result in dangerous swimming conditions, beach erosion and possible damage to dune structures. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/03 AM 7.9 3.3 3.5 1 MODERATE 09/04 PM 7.2 2.6 3.5 1 MINOR 10/04 AM 7.7 3.1 3.2 1 MODERATE 10/05 PM 7.1 2.5 3.1 1 MINOR 11/05 AM 7.0 2.4 2.4 1 MINOR 11/06 PM 6.8 2.2 2.3 1 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/05 AM 3.9 1.9 2.3 5 MODERATE 09/05 PM 3.8 1.8 2.4 4-5 MODERATE 10/06 AM 4.1 2.1 2.5 4 MODERATE 10/06 PM 3.9 1.9 2.4 4 MODERATE 11/06 AM 3.9 1.9 2.4 4 MODERATE 11/07 PM 3.4 1.4 1.8 3 MINOR KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/03 AM 5.2 2.2 2.8 4 MODERATE 09/04 PM 5.3 2.3 3.1 4 MODERATE 10/04 AM 5.3 2.3 2.9 4 MODERATE 10/05 PM 5.0 2.0 2.6 4 MODERATE 11/05 AM 4.9 1.9 2.4 4 MINOR 11/06 PM 4.8 1.8 2.2 3 MINOR
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alexander; Alleghany; Ashe; Avery; Buncombe; Burke; Cabarrus; Caldwell; Catawba; Cherokee; Clay; Cleveland; Davie; Gaston; Graham; Haywood; Henderson; Iredell; Jackson; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; McDowell; Mecklenburg; Mitchell; Polk; Rowan; Rutherford; Surry; Swain; Transylvania; Union; Watauga; Wilkes; Yadkin; Yancey TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NC . NORTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALEXANDER ALLEGHANY ASHE AVERY BUNCOMBE BURKE CABARRUS CALDWELL CATAWBA CHEROKEE CLAY CLEVELAND DAVIE GASTON GRAHAM HAYWOOD HENDERSON IREDELL JACKSON LINCOLN MACON MADISON MCDOWELL MECKLENBURG MITCHELL POLK ROWAN RUTHERFORD SURRY SWAIN TRANSYLVANIA UNION WATAUGA WILKES YADKIN YANCEY
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 19:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...The Willamette Pass, Diamond Lake, Crater Lake, Union Creek, and Lake of the Woods areas in the South Central Oregon Cascades. This includes portions of Highways 58, 62, 230, 138, and 140 in the Cascades. The Oregon Caves and Mount Ashland Ski Area in the Siskiyou Mountains will also be affected. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slushy, slippery road conditions as well as the possibility of snow covered roads during periods of heavy snowfall. Road conditions could change quickly from wet to snow covered during periods of heavy snowfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While the high May sun angle will limit road accumulations on primary roadways much of the time, snowfall rates will exceed and inch per hour, at times, during periods of heavy snow in showers. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern San Miguel County, Harding County, Quay County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: Eastern San Miguel County; Harding County; Quay County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Quay County, Eastern San Miguel County and Harding County. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 8 PM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways. Areas of blowing dust may reduce visibility to less than 3 miles at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust will be common with reduced visibility down to 2 to 5 miles in some locations.
HARDING COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 19:48:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties, since they can be deadly locations in such conditions. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves of 3 to 6 feet on western facing beaches. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning due to the hazardous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Lower Washington County, South Central Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 20:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lower Washington County; South Central Utah WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Lower Washington County and South Central Utah. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Strong crosswinds and blowing dust will cause difficult travel, particularly for high profile vehicles.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Baylor, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Baylor; Wilbarger CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS SUNDAY AND MONDAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM CDT MONDAY FOR BREEZY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN NORTH TEXAS * TIMING...10 AM to 10 PM Monday. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * TEMPERATURES...98 to 105.
BAYLOR COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Sanpete Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Sanpete Valley HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...Sanpete Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
SANPETE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Clay, Dickinson, O'Brien, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Buena Vista; Clay; Dickinson; O'Brien; Osceola WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Iowa, Osceola, Dickinson, O`Brien, Clay and Buena Vista Counties. In Minnesota, Cottonwood, Nobles and Jackson Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 4 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 8 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Lincoln, Lyon, Murray and Pipestone Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 8 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Tillman, Woods, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Dewey; Ellis; Harper; Tillman; Woods; Woodward CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS SUNDAY AND MONDAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM CDT MONDAY FOR BREEZY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN NORTH TEXAS * TIMING...10 AM to 10 PM Monday. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * TEMPERATURES...98 to 105.
DEWEY COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Nobles by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Nobles WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Iowa, Osceola, Dickinson, O`Brien, Clay and Buena Vista Counties. In Minnesota, Cottonwood, Nobles and Jackson Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 4 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN

