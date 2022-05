Ciné has announced the return of its drive-in movie series for summer and fall 2022. The first movie shown will be the 1977 George Lucas classic, "Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope" on Saturday in the General Time Athens parking lot. Advance tickets went on sale May 6. Though an official schedule for the season has yet to be confirmed, last summer's program consisted of a wide range of well-known hits from "Back to the Future,"...

ATHENS, GA ・ 51 MINUTES AGO