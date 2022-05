BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters found a man with gunshot injuries in a house that was on fire in Southwest Baltimore, according to authorities. Now, homicide detectives and arson investigators are looking for evidence of the grisly crime. BPD says a homicide investigation is underway after firefighters found a dead man with gunshot wounds inside a vacant home that was on fire on Furrow Street this evening. @wjz pic.twitter.com/LZ5TIvHUaF — Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) May 9, 2022 Firefighters found him in the 300 block of Furrow Street and asked Baltimore police for assistance around 7:20 p.m., police said. They initially thought the house was vacant. They...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 24 MINUTES AGO