Grains mixed. Livestock mixed

Spring wheat futures surged to a 14-year high as soggy fields delay plantings across the northern U.S. and Canada. Farmers across the North American growing region have been sidelined by snowstorms and flooding so far this spring. North Dakota and Manitoba could see showers return starting Saturday, further slowing fieldwork after a brief respite, according to World Weather Inc. Only 19% of the U.S. crop had been planted as of May 1, trailing average.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO