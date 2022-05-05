ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endwell, NY

Endwell Sex Offender Charged Again

By Kathy Whyte
 4 days ago
An Endwell sex offender is facing another charge for failing to follow the terms of his release from prison. Broome County Sheriff’s officials say 62-year-old Patrick Logan was arrested Monday, May 2 and charged...

