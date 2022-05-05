ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Gate, NJ

Prosecutor says Ocean Gate mayor stole scrap metal, campaign funds

By David Wildstein
New Jersey Globe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOcean Gate Mayor Paul Kennedy sold scrap metal from the borough recycling center and pocketed the money, forced Ocean County employees to do construction work at his home, and stole money that had been contributed to his re-election campaign, according to additional changes filed against him on Wednesday. Ocean...

newjerseyglobe.com

Comments / 2

