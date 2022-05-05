Ole Miss offers No. 8 2024 OT Max Anderson

(Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Ole Miss Rebels offensive line coach Jake Thornton extended an offer to Reedy (Tex.) offensive tackle Max Anderson.

The 6-foot-5, 260 pound prospect from Frisco, Tex. currently holds early notable offers from SMU, Baylor, Texas Tech, Tennessee, LSU, Michigan State and Texas A&M.

According to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies, Anderson is ranked as the No. 103 overall prospect in the 2024 class. He’s the No. 8 offensive tackle and the No. 16 player in Texas.

Surprisingly, North Texas is the current leader, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) at 15.7%. SMU (13.7%), Baylor (9.3%), Texas A&M (9.8%), Texas Tech (9.8%), LSU (9.8%) and Ole Miss (9.8%) are close behind.

The Rebels have done a nice job recruiting the Lone Star State in recent years and Thornton hopes to make inroads with Anderson as he heads into his junior season.

Anderson has an On3 NIL Valuation of $58k. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date; it rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.