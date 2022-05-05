Travon Walker, Devonte Wyatt initial NFL contract details released

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Georgia defensive linemen were well represented in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and two of them, Travon Walker and Devonte Wyatt, are among the first rookies to get their contracts in place with their new teams.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported earlier this week that Walker, the first overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars, will be signing a four-year, $37,371,621 fully-guaranteed deal that includes a $24,360,088 signing bonus and a fifth-year team option. Then, on Wednesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Wyatt and the Green Bay Packers had agreed to a four-year full-guaranteed $12.86 million deal with a $6.533 million signing bonus after he went No. 28 in the first round.

Together, Walker and Wyatt combined for 178 tackles over the course of their respective careers including 25.0 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks. In 2021 alone, Wyatt led the defensive linemen with 39 stops, 7.0 of which were for loss, while Walker played more snaps than any of them and finished second in the position group with 37 tackles, 7.5 TFLs and 6.0 sacks.

NFL GMs on Travon Walker, Devonte Wyatt

“He played all the way up and down the line of scrimmage, anywhere from a zero technique all the way to a seven technique,” Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said after picking Walker. “Played in the two point off the edge, which he’s going to be used a lot in our scheme. That versatility, ability to stop the run, rush the passer, there’s a lot of work to do, but there’s a lot of talent to work with.”

“I mention the speed and explosiveness of him. He’s such a disrupter on the line of scrimmage,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst added about Wyatt. “He can play the one (technique), he can play the three. He’s a dynamic pass rusher. His ability to scrape and get to the ball in the run game is almost linebacker-like. We didn’t expect him to be there sitting at 28. We kind of felt like at 22 when we picked Quay (Walker) we probably lost our opportunity to take him, so when he was sitting there, we were certainly encouraged.”

Walker and Wyatt were two of 15 Georgia players picked in the 2022 NFL Draft. Contract information for all

