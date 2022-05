If you’re the type of perverse individual that dreams about one day having an old man pointing an accusing finger at you and croaking ‘You're fired!’ then we might be able to steer you to a bit of that. Yes, ‘The Apprentice’ house in Hampstead that homed this year’s candidates is currently up for sale. Only problem is that it costs a cool £17 million, so any budding entrepreneurs will probably need a bit of a leg-up from Lord Sugar first.

