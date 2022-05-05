Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Smith reveals what it means to play for hometown team

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys filled a big need on Day One of the 2022 NFL Draft, selecting Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith with the No. 24 overall pick in the first round. Already becoming a fan-favorite for his enthusiasm and excitement to join the team, the 6-foot-4, 324-pound man hopes to make the most of an opportunity to come home.

During his introductory press conference, Tyler Smith revealed what it means for a Forth Worth native from North Crowley High School to play for the Dallas Cowboys after a successful college career.

“It meant everything,” said Smith. “I’m telling you, last night when I saw the star pop up I damn near had to pinch myself. Because a lot of my friends, they told me, ‘you’re going to the Cowboys’ and I’m like, ‘I don’t know, you never know.’ So just seeing it pop up, finally realizing that I’m coming home and I get to play for my state, play for my city, there was just no other feeling like it.

“I had to hold back tears because I can’t cry yet, not until I’ve done some more. I’m just getting started.”

With a chance to play so close to home at the start of his professional career, there is no doubt many of the same friends predicting his destination will now be in the stands at AT&T Stadium each week cheering him on.

Tyler Smith on Cowboys history

Tyler Smith knows his team history as well. He took time to reveal which Dallas Cowboys offensive linemen he grew up watching, and the impact those players had on his young career so far.

“I’d definitely say – I’m a younger guy – so Larry Allen, he’s before my time,” said Smith. “But I caught a lot of him in the media, Sanoma State, all the adversity he went through to get here. And the Hall of Fame career he had, just the way he plays.

“But Tyron Smith, definitely, Zach Martin, Connor Williams and those guys. Those are guys I grew up watching and I grew up trying to embody their game into my own. So just to be in this building – have some of these dudes, call some of these dudes my now and be able to learn from them – I feel like that’s going to take my game leaps into the future. It’s a great wellspring of knowledge for myself to have.”

Smith also revealed that he knows his Cowboys “trivia” and has shown off his knowledge over the past week since joining the team.