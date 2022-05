A sixth snub from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame did not deter the MC5 from doing what it does best, and naturally – kicking out the jams, mother – well, you know. The latest lineup of the iconic group made its live debut Thursday night at El Club in their hometown of Detroit, not particularly far from the Grande Ballroom where the MC5 recorded their landmark debut album Kick Out the Jams. They're still led by guitarist Wayne Kramer, the only original member left in the lineup and one of two still alive.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO