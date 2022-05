Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin gave his thoughts on Ryan Tannehill’s mentorship comments towards rookie Malik Willis. This past week, Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was the talk of the NFL. When speaking with the media, Tannehill expressed his belief that he doesn’t think it’s his job to mentor the team’s rookie quarterback and third-round draft pick Malik Willis. That created quite the debate as to whether Tannehill’s stance was right or wrong.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO