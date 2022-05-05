ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddam, CT

Softball 2022: HKHS Defeats Valley Regional 17-7

By Kathy Brown
hk-now.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubmitted by Jeff Talbott, Coach. The Haddam Killingworth High School Varsity Softball team defeated Valley Regional on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, with a final score of 17-7. HK blasted 4 Home Runs,...

hk-now.com

The Day

H.S. softball roundup: Pfanner leads East Lyme to victory

Colchester — Maddi Pfanner went 3-for-3 with three runs and two RBI as East Lyme downed Bacon Academy, 26-4, in a game that ended after five innings due to the mercy rule. Nega Flickinger hit a three-run home run for the Vikings (7-4) and Grace DuBrava added a bases-clearing triple.
EAST LYME, CT
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford Youth Wrap-up Softball and Lacrosse

Bedford Blue U12 girls softball wins their opening game of the season, 15-2, over Concord Carlisle at Emerson Park in Concord. Sara Colangelo got the win, allowing just two hits and striking out 5 in three innings. At the plate, Colangelo doubled, singled, and drove in 3 runs. Nina Melfi, Nicole Dascoli and Isabel Vargas each scored three runs. Dascoli, Vargas and Annabelle Brazee chipped in with 2 hits apiece. Elise MacEachern scored twice and had 2 singles. Dani Dascoli and Halle Burke added singles to round out the offense. Bedford got off to a fast start scoring 5 runs in the top of the 1st and then added five more in the 2nd. Bedford Blue will play this Saturday afternoon at 4:30 pm against Bedford White u12 in an Opening Day battle on E field.
BEDFORD, MA
Westerly Sun

Boys indoor track: All-Staters Mooney, Gruczka highlight an outstanding Stonington season

STONINGTON — Stonington High juniors Josh Mooney and Ryan Gruczka embodied the distinction of "Comeback Player of the Year" this winter. After they both suffered season-ending predicaments in their respective fall sports — Mooney a concussion in football, Gruczka collapsing from dehydration near the end of a championship cross country race — each bounced back to earn All-State honors and more during the indoor track season.
STONINGTON, CT
92.9 The Ticket

Bangor Baseball Remains Unbeaten Beat Mt. Ararat 10-0 Friday

The Bangor Rams remained unbeaten, beating Mt. Ararat 10-0 on the road on Friday afternoon, May 6th, as Colton Trisch tossed a 1-hitter and went 2-3 from the plate. Trish struck out 10, and allowed just 1 run, pitching 6.0 innings. The game was called after 6 innings because of the 10-run rule. Meanwhile at the plate he had a triple and drove in a run.

