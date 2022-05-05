Softball 2022: HKHS Defeats Valley Regional 17-7

Bedford Blue U12 girls softball wins their opening game of the season, 15-2, over Concord Carlisle at Emerson Park in Concord. Sara Colangelo got the win, allowing just two hits and striking out 5 in three innings. At the plate, Colangelo doubled, singled, and drove in 3 runs. Nina Melfi, Nicole Dascoli and Isabel Vargas each scored three runs. Dascoli, Vargas and Annabelle Brazee chipped in with 2 hits apiece. Elise MacEachern scored twice and had 2 singles. Dani Dascoli and Halle Burke added singles to round out the offense. Bedford got off to a fast start scoring 5 runs in the top of the 1st and then added five more in the 2nd. Bedford Blue will play this Saturday afternoon at 4:30 pm against Bedford White u12 in an Opening Day battle on E field.

