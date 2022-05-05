ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AstraZeneca’s Heart Disease Drug Delivers Key Endpoints in Phase III

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAstraZeneca's proposed treatment for heart disease delivered positive high-level results from its Phase III DELIVER trial. Farxiga (dapagliflozin) is already approved for indications related to type 2 diabetes, heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction and chronic kidney disease. The DELIVER study, involving 6,263 randomized participants, evaluated the drug's efficacy on...

