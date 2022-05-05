AstraZeneca’s Heart Disease Drug Delivers Key Endpoints in Phase III

Trial did not demonstrate efficacy on thekey clinical endpoints. Oxurion to focus on its Phase 2 development program for THR-149 Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US – MAY 9,2022 – 8:30 AM CET – Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, today announces top-line results from Part A of its Phase 2 trial (“INTEGRAL”) of THR-687, an integrin antagonist, for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). The Part A data showed THR-687 to be safe and well tolerated with no serious adverse events and none of the patients required rescue medication through Month 3, however, there was insufficient evidence of efficacy on the key endpoints (Best-Corrected Visual Acuity and Central Subfield Thickness). As a result, Oxurion has decided not to advance THR-687 to Part B of the INTEGRAL trial. The company is therefore fully focused on THR-149 which recently demonstrated a compelling safety and efficacy profile in patients with DME in the first part of the two-part Phase 2 KALAHARI trial. Part B of that trial is currently enrolling patients in the US and Europe.

