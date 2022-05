If you're hoping to get a Disney Plus sign-up for as little as possible (perhaps to see Moon Knight or prepare for the upcoming Obi-Wan series), we've got good news. Our team of dedicated bargain-hunters have been at this for years now, so they can point you in the direction of the best offers. As an example, readers from the USA will find that the cheapest Disney Plus deal would be a monthly subscription for $7.99 (because there's no trial period, you really won't find a lower price than that - believe us, we've tried). Meanwhile, those that want maximum bang for buck should consider the Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus bundle for $13.99 per month. It saves you roughly $6 compared to buying each service separately.

