Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is finally hitting theatres next week, but some countries aren't expected to show the Marvel film. It was announced last week that the movie had been banned in Saudi Arabia and the same announcement soon followed in Egypt. Now, it's looking like China will also refrain from showing the film. In the case of Saudia Arabia and Egypt, it's been reported that the reasoning behind the film's ban is due to 12 seconds of footage that Disney refused to take out which references America Chavez's (Xochitl Gomez) mothers. However, Deadline reports that China is no longer expected to screen the movie due to a scene in the opening that features a newspaper kiosk with the Chinese characters for The Epoch Times, an international multi-language newspaper and media company that opposes the Chinese Communist Party.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO