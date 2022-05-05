Draymond, Harden & Giannis top Broussard's Under Duress list I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Kendrick Perkins revealed Russell Westbrook is no longer talking to him after he claimed the L.A. Lakers should trade him over Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Perk and Brodie played together in Oklahoma City for several years and went to the NBA finals. Now, the bond that they shared appears to be on the rocks. Perkins is currently an analyst for ESPN, and part of his job is to air his thoughts on players and teams. Naturally, he’s bound to say things that won't sit well with the fans or his friends. So when he chose Brodie as the player that the Lakers should get rid of over James and Davis, the cracks in his friendship with his former starting guard started to show.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO