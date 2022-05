James Harden's performance in the Philadelphia 76ers' postseason has Nick Wright eating his words. There was a time when Nick believed Harden was the best player in the history of the NBA without a championship ring. After watching him struggle to lead the Sixers in their series against the Miami Heat without Joel Embiid, Nick decides whether there was any truth to that 'best players in NBA history with no ring' claim.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO