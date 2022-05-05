ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Factbox: Germany's LNG import project plans

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0asXxO_0fTy6oiS00

FRANKFURT, May 5 (Reuters) - Liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal projects to receive seaborne gas have picked up speed since Germany declared them vital to diversifying supply and ending decades of reliance on Russian energy.

The projects had not moved forward because pipeline supply used to be less expensive than globally sought-after LNG.

Berlin has now rented four floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) and chosen the North Sea port of Wilhelmshaven as the first handling hub, ahead of wider and more permanent onshore structures that will also allow the delivery of low-carbon gases and clean hydrogen. read more

A first FSRU is expected to become ready late this year or early next year at the deep-sea port, followed shortly afterwards by a second at Brunsbuettel at the mouth of the Kiel Canal.

The government has earmarked 2.94 billion euros ($3.10 billion) for the projects, due to be developed by utilities RWE (RWEG.DE) and Uniper (UN01.DE) respectively, and will pass legislation shortly to give permits.

As for a separate project, Tree Energy Solutions is testing market demand for plans for an LNG terminal at Wilhelmshaven in partnership with E.ON (EONGn.DE)which it says could have a capacity of 16-20 bcm.

It recently brought these plans forward to 2025, also with a view to handle zero-carbon gases - such as methane - from 2027. read more

Schleswig-Holstein state premier Daniel Guenther, just ahead of polls in the state on May 8, wants an FSRU quickly, as a forerunner of a fixed LNG facilitywith capacity of 8 bcm - expandable to 10 bcm.

This project is planned to start in 2026 or earlier and to be developed by state bank KfW (KFW.UL) which will have a 50% stake, RWE with 10%, and Dutch operator Gasunie with 40%.

Shell (SHEL.L) has committed to booking a large part of the LNG.

Project company Hanseatic Energy Hub, backed by Belgian gas transport networks group Fluxys (FLUX.BR), Swiss investment company Partners Group (PGHN.S) and German logistics group Buss, aims to develop a 12 bcm terminal at the river port of Stade in northern Germany by 2026.

A final investment decision is expected next year.

Chemicals company Dow (DOW.N) would take a minority stake and utility EnBW (EBKG.DE) intends to buy three bcm a year. read more

The northern port city as well as the Baltic Sea port of Rostock and Eemshaven in the Netherlands have also been touted as possible locations for FSRUs.

($1 = 0.9498 euros)

Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

May 2 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24 and how companies have acted. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases but the 27 members of the European Union have not been able to agree on the embargo. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lng#Northern Germany#Port City#Russian#Fsru#Rwe#Uniper#Tree Energy Solutions#Wilhelmshaven#E On
Daily Mail

Chilling revelation China could have SOLDIERS, ships and fighter jets on the Solomon Islands in WEEKS - putting Australia at extreme risk

Australia has been warned Chinese military troops, ships and aircraft could arrive in the Solomon Islands within weeks. There are growing fears China will act swiftly to establish a military base less than 2,000km from Australian shores after its security pact with the South Pacific island nation was finalised on Tuesday.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Andrei Tapalaga

Structures Older Than the Egyptian Pyramids Discovered in Central Europe

Visualization of Těšetice-Kyjovice roundelInstitute of Archaeology of the Czech Academy of Sciences. Humanity is trying to put together the puzzle pieces left by our ancestors to better understand how civilizations have formed and ultimately how we ended up here. These pieces are believed to be the first structures built by mankind.
The Guardian

US, UK and Canada walk out of G20 meeting over war in Ukraine

The UK, US and Canada have staged a coordinated walkout of a G20 meeting in protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, amid growing risks of division between leading nations hitting the world economy. Representatives from the three countries left the session as Russian delegates spoke at the meeting in...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Reuters

426K+
Followers
324K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy