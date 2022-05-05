Factbox: Germany's LNG import project plans

FRANKFURT, May 5 (Reuters) - Liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal projects to receive seaborne gas have picked up speed since Germany declared them vital to diversifying supply and ending decades of reliance on Russian energy.

The projects had not moved forward because pipeline supply used to be less expensive than globally sought-after LNG.

Berlin has now rented four floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) and chosen the North Sea port of Wilhelmshaven as the first handling hub, ahead of wider and more permanent onshore structures that will also allow the delivery of low-carbon gases and clean hydrogen. read more

A first FSRU is expected to become ready late this year or early next year at the deep-sea port, followed shortly afterwards by a second at Brunsbuettel at the mouth of the Kiel Canal.

The government has earmarked 2.94 billion euros ($3.10 billion) for the projects, due to be developed by utilities RWE (RWEG.DE) and Uniper (UN01.DE) respectively, and will pass legislation shortly to give permits.

As for a separate project, Tree Energy Solutions is testing market demand for plans for an LNG terminal at Wilhelmshaven in partnership with E.ON (EONGn.DE)which it says could have a capacity of 16-20 bcm.

It recently brought these plans forward to 2025, also with a view to handle zero-carbon gases - such as methane - from 2027. read more

Schleswig-Holstein state premier Daniel Guenther, just ahead of polls in the state on May 8, wants an FSRU quickly, as a forerunner of a fixed LNG facilitywith capacity of 8 bcm - expandable to 10 bcm.

This project is planned to start in 2026 or earlier and to be developed by state bank KfW (KFW.UL) which will have a 50% stake, RWE with 10%, and Dutch operator Gasunie with 40%.

Shell (SHEL.L) has committed to booking a large part of the LNG.

Project company Hanseatic Energy Hub, backed by Belgian gas transport networks group Fluxys (FLUX.BR), Swiss investment company Partners Group (PGHN.S) and German logistics group Buss, aims to develop a 12 bcm terminal at the river port of Stade in northern Germany by 2026.

A final investment decision is expected next year.

Chemicals company Dow (DOW.N) would take a minority stake and utility EnBW (EBKG.DE) intends to buy three bcm a year. read more

The northern port city as well as the Baltic Sea port of Rostock and Eemshaven in the Netherlands have also been touted as possible locations for FSRUs.

($1 = 0.9498 euros)

Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Tomasz Janowski

