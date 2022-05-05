Selena Gomez shares ‘relatable’ video about her current relationship status

Selena Gomez has amused fans after sharing a “relatable” video about the realities of being single .

The Lose You To Love Me singer, 29, addressed her unattached relationship status in a video posted to TikTok on Tuesday, in which she assured her followers and herself that she is “totally fine being single”.

“No, I’m fine. I’m totally fine being single. It’s a real thing, it’s fine,” Gomez said as she looked directly into the camera, before turning the camera to film her couch, on which two couples could be seen cuddling and laughing together.

Gomez then moved the camera away from her friends back to her own unamused face.

The brief clip has since been viewed more than 16.6m times, with Gomez’s followers finding humour in the singer’s predicament.

“We’re all Selena right now,” one person wrote, while another viewer said: “Relatable queen.”

Someone else joked that “the most comforting thing in the world is knowing Selena Gomez and I are both third-wheeling it”.

“I honestly felt that,” another person admitted.

While most of the comments were from viewers relating to Gomez’s video, others took the opportunity to send positive messages to the Rare Beauty founder about her love life.

“You don’t need anyone - wait until you find the one who needs you,” one fan wrote, while someone else said: “Better to be single and free for a while. You’re still so young so enjoy it!”

Another person jokingly offered: “I could fix this problem for you gladly.”

Gomez’s video comes after she spoke candidly about her belief that her past relationships have been “cursed”.

“I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed. I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships,” Gomez told Vogue Australia in June 2021. At the time, the singer also said that she felt “so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal”.

Gomez, who previously dated Justin Bieber, has also spoken about first loves, and why she believes they can be “toxic”. “You’re in a phase of life where you experience love for the first time, and I think that can just be just a little toxic,” she said on the Zach Sang Show in October 2019.

But, according to Gomez, when she does worry about being “alone forever,” she reminds herself “there’s someone for everybody”.