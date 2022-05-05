ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Moon soil can turn carbon dioxide into oxygen and could support life in space, study finds

By Saphora Smith
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LQnNt_0fTy6mx000

A new study has found that moon soil can convert carbon dioxide into oxygen, raising the possibility that it could be used to support human life in space .

The report published on Thursday in the scientific journal Joule found that moon soil contains active compounds that could be used, along with sunlight and carbon dioxide, to produce water, oxygen and fuel to support life on a moonbase and enable further exploration of space .

“Our strategy provides a scenario for a sustainable and affordable extraterrestrial living environment,” Yingfang Yao, a material scientist from Nanjing University in China and lead author of the report.

“If we want to carry out large-scale exploration of the extraterrestrial world, we will need to think of ways to reduce payload, meaning relying on as little supplies from Earth as possible and using extraterrestrial resources instead.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vWSMX_0fTy6mx000

Previously, scientists have proposed strategies for extraterrestrial survival but most require energy sources from Earth. NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover brought an instrument that can use carbon dioxide in the planet’s atmosphere to make oxygen, but it’s powered by a nuclear battery onboard, for example, according to a press relese put out with the study.

This time, however, Dr Yao and his colleagues hope to take advantage of the two most abundant resources on the moon: solar radiation and soil minimising what needs to be transported into space.

The team of scientists analysed moon soil brought back by China’s Chang’E-5 spacecraft and found that it contained compounds including iron-rich and titanium-rich substances. Now, they hope to design an “extraterrestrial photosynthesis” system that will use moon soil to electrolyze water extracted from the moon and astronauts’ breathing into oxygen and hydrogen powered by sunlight.

The carbon dioxide exhaled by astronauts will also be collected and combined with hydrogen from the water electrolysis. The process will yield hydrocarbons such as methane, which could be used as fuel, according to the scientists, helping sustain human life on the moon in a cost-efficient way.

The team hopes to test the system in space, likely with China’s future crewed lunar missions.

“In light of significant effort conducted to manned deep space explo-ration, it is of high technological importance and scientific interest to develop the lunar life support system for long-term exploration,” the authors of the report say in its summary. “Lunar in situ source utilization offers a great opportunity to provide the material basis of life support for lunar habitation and traveling.”

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

What will the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
EARTH SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Are About to Make a Massive Announcement About Something in The Milky Way

In two weeks' time, the European Southern Observatory (ESO) is going to present the world with new information about our Milky Way. It's anyone's guess what the announcement will be, but based on what we know of their recent efforts, there's reason to get excited – the results being presented are from the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project, which was responsible for producing the first-ever image of a black hole in 2019. For years now the EHT project has been studying the heart of our home galaxy, the Milky Way, which is most likely home to a supermassive black hole known as Sagittarius...
ASTRONOMY
Freethink

An accidental discovery could change the world

Every now and then, revolutionary technology seems to spontaneously appear out of thin air and change our world. Dynamite, penicillin, X-ray machines, and even microwaves are all examples of such revolutionary accidental discoveries. Well, this year we may have had yet another. However, this time it is set not only...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extraterrestrial Life#Moon#Space Exploration#Oxygen#Carbon Dioxide#Nanjing University
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
CNET

The Alien Invasion of Antarctica Is Only Just Beginning

At the bottom of the stairwell leading to deck five, an alien lies upturned on green nonslip flooring. If you get close enough, you can see one of its six legs twitching and one of its translucent wings crushed to pieces. Unlike the throng of Antarctic expeditioners aboard the RSV Nuyina, Australia's newest icebreaking ship, it hasn't cleared customs.
SCIENCE
Andrei Tapalaga

Ancient Computer Has Its Clock Set to 178 BC

CT scan of Antikythera mechanismHoroscopic Astrology. In 1901, divers looking to research different species of fish next to the tiny island of Antikythera in Grece discovered an old shipwreck from ancient times which contained vast treasures. Besides all the treasure, a piece of corroded metal was found which had a very odd shape. Those who discovered it in 1901 didn’t have the knowledge nor the technology to understand what exactly they were looking at. It was only after 120 years that scientists understood what they were looking for after splitting the object apart.
CNET

Onboard the Space Station at the End of the World

On Christmas Day 2021, all was quiet aboard the RSV Nuyina. The vessel was holding position in Storm Bay, at the southern end of Australia, only a few miles from shore. The crew were holding their tongues. Every so often, the ship's announcement system would bing bong and the shipmaster's...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

The Independent

639K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy