Massillon's Summer Concert Series begins June 23 at downtown Duncan Plaza

MASSILLON – LaFlavour has again been tabbed to take center stage downtown to kick off the city's annual Summer Concert Series.

The local favorite group will be the opening act for the annual Thursday night music fest, which is set to begin June 23 at the Duncan Plaza amphitheater, according to Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry .

"It should be an exciting series again this year," the mayor said this week. "We also have some new bands coming in."

Overall, 10 live shows are planned for this summer at the plaza amphitheater. In addition to LaFlavour, some bands performing are first-time acts Crash Into DMB, a Dave Matthews tribute band, and The Prince Project, a Prince tribute group.

Returning musicians to the series include Disco Inferno, Walt Wise and The Belairs.

Craig DeBock, lead singer and saxophonist for LaFlavour, said it's good to be back in Massillon headlining the annual series.

"It's been a year, and here we go again," said DeBock, noting that the band's June 2021 show opened the new amphitheater on Duncan Plaza. "We're thrilled (the city) asked us to open (the series) again."

For years prior to 2021, Massillon's Thursday night shows were held on Lincoln Way E in the heart of downtown. The revitalized Duncan Plaza project and new amphitheater prompted the relocation.

Johnny's Music Shoppe owner is 2022 schedule organizer

This year's concert schedule was put together by John Soptelean, owner of Johnny's Music Shoppe on Massillon's east side.

The free Thursday night shows traditionally run from 7 to 9 p.m. in June through late August.

New Wave Nation is slated to perform July 3 for the city's annual Independence Day celebration on Duncan Plaza. Little Miss Liberty and Uncle Sam youth contests are part of the event.

Catazaro-Perry said a music lineup for this year's Monday night concerts will be released in the near future.

Massillon's Farmers Market to coincide with Thursday concerts

In addition to the live music on Duncan Plaza, residents can partake in the annual Massillon Farmers Market, which transitions from Saturday to Thursday afternoons.

The first Farmers Market of the season is slated from 4 to 7 p.m. June 23 in the Municipal Parking Lot at Erie Street S and Tremont Avenue SE. The market continues on Thursdays through Sept. 8.

Interested vendors should contact city official Linda Benson at 330-830-1700. Registration for the market is free but necessary to participate.

2022 Summer Concert Series

The Massillon Summer Concert Series returns June 23. All live, Thursday shows are free and run from 7 to 9 p.m. on Duncan Plaza. Here's the lineup:

June 23: LaFlavour

June 30: Crash Into DMB, Dave Matthews Band tribute

*July 3 (Sunday): New Wave Nation

July 7: Walt Wise (Billy Joel and Elton John tribute band)

July 14: The Belairs

July 21: Floyd Live

July 28: Disco Inferno

Aug. 4: The Prince Project

Aug. 12: Sax in the City

Aug. 18: Jersey

* Part of the city's annual Independence Day celebration on Duncan Plaza

