Carman and Lima's Emerging Podcast Scene - Episode 88- Thursday, May 5
The story of the number edit in NASCAR and how it relates to Dale Earnhardt. Can NASCAR become popular again? Is Watson or the person running Watson's Twitter account blocking accounts? And the good news about breaking news behind the scenes.
