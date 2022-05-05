ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Carman and Lima's Emerging Podcast Scene - Episode 88- Thursday, May 5

By The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima
 3 days ago

The story of the number edit in NASCAR and how it relates to Dale Earnhardt. Can NASCAR become popular again? Is Watson or the person running Watson's Twitter account blocking accounts? And the good news about breaking news behind the scenes.

Check out the entire podcast below and tune in live on Tuesdays and Thursdays immediately following the Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima for live editions of the show on the 92.3 The Fan XTRA stream.

Larry Brown Sports

Epicenter trainer throws shade at Rich Strike after Kentucky Derby

No horse was more stunned by Rich Strike’s win at the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday than Epicenter. Epicenter was the favorite to win the race and seemed to have it locked down as the horses headed down the stretch at Churchill Downs. But Rich Strike came out of nowhere to pass Epicenter and Zandon to claim the win.
