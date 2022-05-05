ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blake Lively applauds her ‘unsung heroes’ and ‘dream glam crew’ after Met Gala

By Amber Raiken
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TkKV3_0fTy69o200

Blake Lively has opened up about her iconic Met Gala look this year and praised the “unsung heroes,” including her “dream glam crew,” who helped put it together.

On Monday evening, the Gossip Girl star arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a strapless copper gown by Versace, in honour of the gala’s theme: “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” She completed the outfit with matching satin gloves, emerald earrings, and a small tiara.

While still on the red carpet, Lively underwent an unforgettable wardrobe change, during which three team members unwrapped her dress to reveal her second outfit. The look consisted of the same strapless gown, but with a turquoise draping, and she replaced her copper gloves with turquoise ones.

Both of her outfits paid homage to historical buildings and monuments in New York City, including the Statue of Liberty and the Empire State Building.

The 34-year-old actor has since applauded her behind-the-scenes team at the fashion extravaganza, who helped her put her look together.

In a recent Instagram Story, Lively shared multiple photos of herself and her team preparing for the Met Gala. In the first image, she had several assistants standing around her and adjusting her gown, while she stood with her arm up. She noted how grateful she was for her team in the caption and said that they were “unsung heroes” who deserved to be on the red carpet as well.

“How many people does it take to get ready for the Met?” she wrote. “A lot of unsung heroes. I wish they all could’ve walked the red carpet with me because that moment was theirs too.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OzQ8l_0fTy69o200

She explained in the following Stories that she had to do “countless hours of design and zooms” and “fitting(s)” prior to the event.

The Age of Adaline star then shared a photo of herself on a staircase “practising” the reveal of her second look. There were different team members assisting her on the steps, as well as watching her outfit change at the bottom of the staircase.

In another video, she zoomed in on her purse, which featured the Brooklyn Bridge on one side and the Chrysler building on the other. She also showed a close up of her gown, which featured the constellations that are painted on the ceiling of Grand Central Station.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aqjae_0fTy69o200

Lively thanked her “glam-team” in a separate Instagram post , where she tagged her makeup artist, Kristofer Buckle, and hairstylist, Jennifer Yepez. The post featured a photo of Yepez and Buckle helping Lively get dressed for the gala.

“This is my Met glam team @kristoferbuckle and @jennifer_yepez ,” she wrote. “Yes they are gorgeous inside and out. Yes they make me feel gorgeous inside and out.”

“Can’t forget @enamelle who’s not pictured,” she added, referencing celebrity nail stylist Elle Gerstein. “I love you three. And thank you @charlottetilbury for the gorgeous makeup. There’s a reason everything you create is the best - because it radiates just like you. Dream Glam Crew all around.”

Lively attended the 2022 Met Gala alongside her husband, Ryan Reynolds, who wore a brown velvet tuxedo by Ralph Lauren. The couple were co-chairs of the event with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Regina King.

