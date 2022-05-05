ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson meets Japanese prime minister at Downing Street

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Boris Johnson met with the Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday morning (5 May.)

The leaders met at Downing Street to discuss global security and strengthening ties between Japan and the UK.

Johnson said it was a "great pleasure" to welcome Kishida to London and praised the Japanese prime minister's "strong stance" that his government has taken against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Kishida's visit was marked with a guard of honour and an RAF flypast over Horse Guard's Parade.

