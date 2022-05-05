ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Salernitana vs Venezia LIVE: Serie A team news, line-ups and more

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZlKmm_0fTy672a00

Follow The Independent's live coverage of all the action in Serie A today.

Italian football’s top tier is a league steeped in history, with some of the greatest players of all-time having graced it over the years.

Although having a reputation for being a low-scoring competition based around defensive football, it is one of the most consistently intriguing leagues in Europe.

Internazionale’s triumph in 2020-21 finally ended Juventus’ dominance after nine titles in a row but the Old Lady of Turin will be desperate to regain the trophy that they see as rightfully theirs.

Inter will put up a strong defence however and with city rivals AC Milan resurgent, as well as Napoli believing they can win Serie A for the first time since 1990, it promises to be a season for the ages.

It isn’t all about the title either, with the bottom three teams relegated to Serie B, so Empoli, Salernitana and Venezia will being doing everything they can to avoid an immediate return to the second tier having been promoted last term.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

5 things we learned from this weekend’s Premier League action

Manchester City bounced back from their Champions League disappointment by taking a big step towards another Premier League title.City, who suffered Champions League heartbreak against Real Madrid on Wednesday, thrashed Newcastle 5-0 to open up a three-point gap between themselves and closest rivals Liverpool.Arsenal made up ground in the race for a Champions League place, while at the other end of the table Watford were relegated and Leeds dropped into the bottom three.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of this weekend’s major talking points.City cash in on Liverpool slip🔵 Man City open up a three point...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte makes life easy for Spurs with ‘incredible’ attention to detail, Ben Davies claims

Tottenham defender Ben Davies believes head coach Antonio Conte’s meticulous attention to detail makes it easy for the players once they enter the pitch.A second draw of the season against Liverpool, having already taken six points off defending champions Manchester City, has shown Spurs can compete with the Premier League’s top sides.Conte had a full week to prepare for the challenge at Anfield, where Klopp’s team had not failed to win since October, and the disciplined way in which they approached their task was rewarded.The Spurs boss set up in a 5-4-1 formation and ensured the Reds’ wide threats of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola reveals Ruben Dias has become Man City’s latest defensive casualty

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed Ruben Dias, John Stones and Kyle Walker will play no further part in a title run-in he feels “everyone in this country” wants Liverpool to win.The triple injury blow has taken the gloss off what was otherwise a “perfect afternoon” for City as they thrashed Newcastle 5-0 on Sunday to move three points clear at the top of the Premier League.Dias was forced off at half-time at the Etihad Stadium with a muscular problem, joining Stones and Walker, who were already sidelined with thigh and ankle injuries respectively, on the casualty list.Guardiola said:...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Five star Manchester City power three points clear of title rivals Liverpool

Manchester City bounced back from their European heartbreak to move a step closer to retaining the Premier League title by thrashing Newcastle 5-0 on Sunday.Raheem Sterling struck twice while Joao Cancelo, Rodri and Phil Foden were also on target at the Etihad Stadium as City powered three points clear of Liverpool at the top of the table.The performance and result were an emphatic response after City’s Champions League hopes were shattered by Real Madrid’s dramatic semi-final fightback at the Bernabeu in midweek.Many had wondered how Pep Guardiola would rouse his squad after that devastating loss but Liverpool’s failure to beat...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serie A#Ac Milan#Turin#Serie B#Italian#Internazionale#Juventus
The Independent

Manchester City bounce back in style to thrash Newcastle and open up title lead over Liverpool

Advantage Manchester City. It always has been, of course – this Premier League title defence has remained within their own hands throughout this run-in – but there have been times over the past few days when you would not have known it. And if Pep Guardiola’s side needed a reminder that their destiny is in their own control, this emphatic 5-0 win over Newcastle United was it. The fear in the immediate aftermath of the extraordinary Champions League semi-final to Real Madrid was that the manner of their stunning exit could derail the rest of the season and potentially leave...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wilfried Zaha starting to feel his age as Crystal Palace youngsters take flight

Wilfried Zaha is happy to be Crystal Palace’s elder statesman but is still not convinced by Patrick Vieira’s attempts to make him an out-and-out forward.The Ivory Coast international struck his 14th goal of the season in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Watford and was part of a line-up that included Michael Olise and Ebere Eze.Injuries to the aforementioned younger duo at certain parts of the season has prevented boss Vieira from playing the talented trio together as much as he would have wanted but he will hope that is a different story during the 2022-23 campaign.Zaha, 29, said: “It just shows...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

AC Milan return to top spot in Serie A as Atletico claim Madrid derby honours

AC Milan climbed back to the top of Serie A after coming from behind to win 3-1 at Verona.Sandro Tonali’s double helped Milan extend their unbeaten league run to 14 matches and leapfrog city rivals Inter into pole position with two games to play.Davide Faraoni headed Verona into the lead and Tonali, who had an earlier effort ruled out by VAR, equalised in first-half stoppage time.Tonali struck again early in the second period and Alessandro Florenzi sealed all three points with a late third goal for Milan, who are two points clear at the top.Atalanta remain in pursuit of a...
SOCCER
The Independent

Paul Konchesky proud to be named West Ham Women boss

Paul Konchesky has been appointed West Ham Women manager on a two-year deal following the departure of Olli Harder.Former England defender Konchesky, who made 70 appearances for the Hammers between 2005 and 2007, has been working as Harder’s assistant since May 2021.Harder has moved on after taking charge of his final match, a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.“This is a very proud moment for me. I’m really honoured to have been appointed,” Konchesky told club’s official website.“I’m relishing both the challenge and the opportunity that comes with this role.“West Ham is really close to my heart – it was a dream to play for the club and now to be in this position is something I am really excited about. I’m looking forward to getting started.” Read More Will rising interest rates cause UK house prices to fall?
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Miami practice build-up as Lewis Hamilton told Mercedes need ‘more time’ to make improvements

Follow live Formula One news and build-up to the Miami Grand Prix ahead of the opening practice session today at the Miami International Autodrome in Florida. F1 has arrived in the United States ahead of the long-awaited inaugural Miami Grand Prix and excitement is building as the drivers take to the track for the first time. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc heads into the fifth race of the season with the championship lead after two wins so far this season, but defending champion Max Verstappen cut his advantage at the top of the standings following Red Bull’s one-two in Imola last...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 live stream: How to watch Miami Grand Prix

The inaugural Miami Grand Prix is the fifth race of the 2022 Formula 1 season.One of two American dates on the calendar, drivers will negotiate a 19-turn street circuit around Hard Rock Stadium in the Florida city.F1 LIVE: Miami Grand Prix grid and build-up Ferrari and Red Bull have set the pace at the first four races of the season, with the two teams in some combination providing the top two finishers at every grand prix so ar.Charles Leclerc is the early front-runner in the Drivers’ Championship, leading Max Verstappen by 27 points.Here’s everything you need to know ahead...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Emma Hayes left ‘mentally drained’ after Chelsea clinch third successive title

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes was left feeling “mentally drained” after her “amazing” team battled back to clinch a third consecutive Women’s Super League title.The Blues twice came from behind to beat Manchester United 4-2 and hold off the challenge of second-placed Arsenal.Goals from Erin Cuthbert and Guro Reiten, either side of a pair of stunning volleys from Sam Kerr, did the damage at a sold-out Kingsmeadow.“First half I thought we played with fear; second half we played to win and I have to credit the whole dressing room for switching that mentality because we knew we had something to lose,”...
SPORTS
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Miami Grand Prix result and reaction as Max Verstappen holds off Charles Leclerc to win

Follow live reaction as Max Verstappen held off a late charge from Charles Leclerc to win the inaugural Miami Grand Prix and close the gap to the Ferrari driver at the top of the championship standings.Verstappen looked to be closing in on a dominant win after passing both Leclerc and Carlos Sainz from third place but a late safety car, triggered after Pierre Gasly collided with Lando Norris, set up a thrilling finish.The safety car led to the tightening of the field with 14 laps remaining. It worked out well George Russell - who was able to pit for mediums - and the Mercedes driver passed team-mate Lewis Hamilton to finish fifth.But Verstappen was able to retain his lead over Leclerc, just as Sainz protected his place on the podium from Sergio Perez as the Spaniard recovered from consecutive DNFs.Follow live reaction from the F1 Miami Grand Prix below: Read More Max Verstappen wins Miami Grand Prix after holding off late Charles Leclerc attack
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Teenager Carlos Alcaraz hailed ‘best player in world’ after winning Madrid Open

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz swept aside world number three Alexander Zverev in straight sets to win the Madrid Open title.Alcaraz, 19, who stunned both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic on his way to the final, won 6-3 6-1 against Zverev in little over an hour.Zverev, the defending champion who also won in Madrid in 2018, had no answer to the depth and power of Alcaraz’s groundstrokes and was broken decisively in the sixth game of the first set and four times in the second.On court after the match, Zverev told Alcaraz: “I want to congratulate Carlitos. Right now you are...
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

638K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy