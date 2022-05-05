ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Can’t Believe What Donald Trump Is Saying About Piers Morgan Now: 'It’s Over For Him'

By Maria Pierides
 3 days ago
Splash News

This story was originally posted on 04/22/2022

You can’t open a newspaper, switch on the TV, scroll through social media, or surf the internet without seeing one of Piers Morgan or Donald Trump’s controversial opinions. So we can’t imagine who will be more quote-worthy or meme-worthy in the upcoming interview between the 57-year-old former Good Morning Britain presenter and the 75-year-old former president when it airs in a few days’ time!

The British journalist took to Twitter on April 20th to tell the world that the first guest on his highly-anticipated Piers Morgan Uncensored show – which is due to premiere on FOX Nation in the US, TalkTV in the UK, and Sky in Australia on April 25th – will be none other than the former POTUS, while also dropping a 30 second teaser video showing fans what they can expect from the interview. Talk about kicking things off with a bang!

Before dropping the trailer, Morgan teased fans on Twitter by suggesting that his very first guest would provide “a sensational jaw-dropping interview that will make global news for days.” And it certainly looks like he has delivered on that promise if the teaser clip is anything to go by! Morgan’s teaser definitely whets our appetites, with the voiceover saying phrases such as, “a president in denial,” and “the most explosive interview ever.”

In the clip, Trump can be seen telling Morgan, “I think I’m a very honest man, much more honest than you actually,” while Morgan can also be seen telling Trump following what looks like a heated argument about the recent election, “It was a free and fair race. You lost.” At the end, Trump retorts, “Only a fool would think that,” before footage is shown of him walking off in a huff, adding, “Turn the camera off.” So awkward – but we can’t *not* watch!

Trump and Morgan have had an interesting relationship over the years since becoming friends after Morgan appeared on Celebrity Apprentice way back in 2008. (Wow, has it really been that long?!) Morgan used to be one of Trump’s most loyal (and oftentimes, most vocal) supporters in the first years of his presidency; however, things took a drastic turn after Morgan made no secret of his disapproval of Trump’s reaction to George Floyd's death and the COVID pandemic.

At the time, Morgan wrote that Trump’s policies were "stupid, reckless and dangerous," and Trump reacted by unfollowing Morgan on Twitter. This was of course, before the former president was banned from the platform. We *cannot wait* for this interview to air!

This story was updated on 05/05/2022 with the information below to reflect Donald Trump's latest thoughts on Piers Morgan following his interview.

While many people were excited for the 75-minute interview, which aired in two parts on April 25th and April 26th, Trump himself said that the rest of Morgan's show "bombed" after the first two episodes that he appeared on, and said the initial success was merely down to his appearance and the "fake news" narrative Morgan tried to portray in the promo for it when it briefly showed him storming out.

"Piers Morgan, like the rest of the fake news media, attempted to unlawfully and deceptively edit his long and tedious interview," the former president said in a statement. "He wanted to make it look like I walked out on the interview when my time limit of 20 minutes went over by an hour. The interview was actually very strong on the 2020 Election Fraud, with me calling him a 'fool' if he truly believed those results."

According to a report from Breitbart, the first episode brought in 400,000 viewers, while viewers dropped to 215,900 for the second show. "Ratings for the Piers Morgan interview with me were great! Unfortunately, after that interview, his show bombed completely because of the fake narrative he tried to portray," Trump added. "The fact is, I got a new close-up glimpse at Piers, and he no longer has what it takes. It's over for him." Woah!

