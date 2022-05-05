New Iberia couple arrested after 3-year-old found alone, barefoot at park
NEW IBERIA, La. ( KLFY) — A New Iberia couple has been arrested after police say the child’s mother admitted to being high on synthetic marijuana when she left her her 3-year-old alone and barefoot at a park.
Police said it happened around 10:30 a.m., Wednesday when officers were called to City Park in reference to a wandering toddler.10M bond set for New Iberia man accused of shooting infant in head, mom in eye
Spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said police arrived and took the child into their care.
She said six hours later, officers were able to locate the child’s mother, identified as Fredrika James.
Hughes said James admitted that she and Kyjuan Washington dropped her daughter off at the park and left.
She told police that they had been smoking synthetic marijuana prior to dropping the child off and leaving.Firearm, narcotics seized in New Iberia; Three arrested
James was arrested and charged with child desertion and for an active arrest warrant for unauthorized use of a movable.
Washington was arrested for child desertion and an active bench warrant for violation of registration and no insurance.
Hughes said the James has two children who are now in custody of the state.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.
Comments / 0