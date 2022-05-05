ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

New Iberia couple arrested after 3-year-old found alone, barefoot at park

By Dionne Johnson
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KBCKX_0fTy5Pho00

NEW IBERIA, La. ( KLFY) — A New Iberia couple has been arrested after police say the child’s mother admitted to being high on synthetic marijuana when she left her her 3-year-old alone and barefoot at a park.

Police said it happened around 10:30 a.m., Wednesday when officers were called to City Park in reference to a wandering toddler.

10M bond set for New Iberia man accused of shooting infant in head, mom in eye

Spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said police arrived and took the child into their care.

She said six hours later, officers were able to locate the child’s mother, identified as Fredrika James.

Hughes said James admitted that she and Kyjuan Washington dropped her daughter off at the park and left.

She told police that they had been smoking synthetic marijuana prior to dropping the child off and leaving.

Firearm, narcotics seized in New Iberia; Three arrested

James was arrested and charged with child desertion and for an active arrest warrant for unauthorized use of a movable.

Washington was arrested for child desertion and an active bench warrant for violation of registration and no insurance.

Hughes said the James has two children who are now in custody of the state.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Three arrested for stealing $2M worth of city, private property

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Three men are in jail after a multi-agency investigation found they were tied to a string of thefts totaling millions of dollars. Edinburg Police Chief, Jaime Ayala says a majority of the $2 million worth of stolen property has been recovered. Monday afternoon, Daniel Guerra, 32, Juan Guerra III, 18, and […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

One dead in crash, woman arrested for intoxication manslaughter

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested for intoxication manslaughter after a crash that left one dead. Angela Mia Villarreal, 28, was arrested for intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony, according to a release from McAllen PD. At 11:52 p.m. on May 5, McAllen PD was dispatched to the 9700 block of N. 10 Street […]
ValleyCentral

Mexican drug lord’s daughter released early from U.S. prison

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman convicted of dealing with Mexican businesses prohibited by law who also happens to be the daughter of Mexico’s most notorious drug lord was released early from federal custody. Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, 35, was released from federal prison on March 14 after spending 25 months in custody, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Iberia, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Iberia, LA
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#City Park#Desertion#Police#Barefoot#Kveo Tv
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana sheriff: Man fell from bridge while crabbing, died

LACOMBE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man who was crabbing from a bridge has died after falling into a canal. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says other people on the bridge near Lacombe heard a splash, realized the man had fallen and called 911 about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A news release […]
LACOMBE, LA
ValleyCentral

Police find woman dead in bank parking lot

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the parking area of a bank. Police responded to a call of a woman asleep in the backside parking area of the IBC bank on Central Blvd, according to Brownsville PD spokesperson Martin Sandoval. The woman was cold to the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
ValleyCentral

Woman arrested for DWI after crashing into police car

MCALLEN (ValleyCentral) — A 28-year-old woman was arrested after police say she was drunk when she slammed into a McAllen Police car, Thursday morning.  McAllen Police say Deandra Nicole Vela hit a parked police unit from behind causing damage to the vehicle. Officers noticed Vela appeared to be intoxicated and arrested for DWI.  Vela’s last known […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy