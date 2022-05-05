ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Free agency, draft doesn't change Cardinals' Super Bowl odds

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cjkwQ_0fTy22ln00

The Arizona Cardinals were a playoff team last season for the first time since the 2015 season and entered the offseason before the NFL combine and free agency as a dark horse to win next year’s Super Bowl.

Not much has changed in terms of their odds.

In fact, Tipico Sportsbook’s Super Bowl odds for the Cardinals are the same now following free agency and the NFL draft as they were back at the end of February before free agency.

They were +3000 (bet $100 to win $3,000) before free agency and now are +3000 after free agency and the draft.

In free agency, they mostly brought back their own players but did make one significant move during the draft, trading for receiver Hollywood Brown and then selecting eight players.

After that, it was announced that receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been suspended for the first six games of the season for testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

News: Odell Beckham to Cowboys? 2nd NFL team in Dallas? McCarthy's Lambeau return preserved

There’s a heavy dose of what-ifs in this edition of News and Notes. But we start with one thing Cowboys fans now know for sure: Mike McCarthy will make his return to Lambeau Field in 2022 as the coach of the visiting Cowboys. It’s sure to be sure a surreal day for the former Packers skipper and a contentious game on the (possibly) frozen tundra. There’s also concrete video evidence of the car accident that involved team owner Jerry Jones this week. It doesn’t prove what caused the wreck, but it suggests Jones is lucky he wasn’t injured.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Glendale, AZ
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Nfl Combine#Dark Horse#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Tipico Sportsbook#Cards Wire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Offseason grades for all 32 NFL teams

Report card time Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Things have settled now that the NFL draft is in the rearview mirror for the fans and franchises. When it came to choosing college talent from the 2022 NFL draft, what teams did well and excelled? Which ones flopped? And how has that translated to the overall offseason? Glad you asked..Arizona Cardinals Michael Chow-Arizona Republic The Cardinals will do anything to keep Kyler Murray happy. While he wasn't a pick, the acquisition of the erratic Hollywood Brown for a draft choice feels like doing what the quarterback wants... rather than adding strength to the wide...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes TE Sam LaPorta garners 2023 NFL draft praise from Athlon Sports

With the 2022 NFL draft recently in the books, discussion has already begun for who the top prospects in the 2023 NFL draft might be. Without any games yet from the 2022 college football season to go off of, a lot of the speculation is based on what analysts saw in 2021. Athlon Sports took a look at the Big Ten’s top 10 2023 NFL draft prospects and Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta made the cut. LaPorta was second among Big Ten tight ends in receiving yards last season with 670 yards and three touchdowns. And don’t expect him to be any...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

107K+
Followers
152K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy