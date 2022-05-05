ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock police searching for 16-year-old missing since mid-April

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said they are searching for a teen who has been missing for nearly a month.

Police said they are looking for 16-year-old Jaybrianna Turner who has been missing since April 13.

Authorities describe Turner as a Black female standing 5 feet 7 inches and weighing 110 pounds with black hair and black eyes.

Police also noted that Turner may still be in the local area.

Anyone with information on the location of Jaybrianna Turner is being asked to call 911 or the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4829.

