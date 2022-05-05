ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Windsor, NJ

May 5, 2022

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE EGG HARBOR, NJ (OCEAN)–It was something out of a Ray Steven’s music video posted to the Little Egg Harbor Police Department Facebook page this afternoon. Police are seeking to identify what appears to be a naked man just wearing sneakers caught on camera in the Forsgate Drive area of the...

