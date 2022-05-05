ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Preds Look at Williamson County for Next Ice Hockey and Figure Skating Facility

By Andrea Hinds
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

Spring Hill may be the home of the next Nashville Predators ice hockey and figure skating facility, according to a recent article by the Nashville Business Journal .

Nashville Business Journal reports that Predators CEO Sean Henry says that they are in talks with Williamson County, city of Spring Hill officials and Southeast Ventures, in regards to building a facility in the new June Lake development in Spring Hill.

June Lake is a 775-acre mixed-use development entirely in Williamson County and adjacent to I-65. June Lake will eventually comprise 2,900 residential units, 3.9 million square feet of Class A office space, nearly 1.3 million square feet of retail and restaurant space and 400 hotel rooms. Construction began , in February, on the first 28 single-family homes in the new development. A new I-65 interchange , which entails an estimated 2.25-mile extension of Buckner Road – to be named June Lake Boulevard upon completion – between Buckner Lane and Lewisburg Pike, is also under construction and will help support the development of June Lake.

The Predators currently have two ice centers in Davidson County – at 7638 B Hwy 70 in the Bellevue community and 5264 Hickory Hollow Pkwy in Antioch. Both of these centers are sponsored by Ford and support ice hockey tournaments, figure skating competitions, hockey and figure skating lessons, camps and more. Nashville Business Journal says the potential new facility in Spring Hill will have two sheets of ice, like the Bellevue and Antioch centers.

The post Preds Look at Williamson County for Next Ice Hockey and Figure Skating Facility appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamson County, TN
Government
Spring Hill, TN
Sports
Spring Hill, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Williamson County, TN
Sports
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Bellevue, TN
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Antioch, TN
City
Spring Hill, TN
County
Williamson County, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Predators#Next Ice Hockey#Figure Skating Facility#Southeast Ventures#5264 Hickory Hollow Pkwy
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
390
Followers
945
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy