Kendrick Lamar Teases Double Album For ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’

By Christopher Smith
92.7 The Block
 4 days ago

Source: oklama.com / Twitter

Kendrick Lamar is adding to the anticipation for his next project release by putting out a teaser to fans that it could be a double album.

On Tuesday (May 3rd), the DAMN! rapper had posted a new black folder entitled ‘master’ onto his website, oklama.com . Opening the folder, visitors were greeted with a photograph of someone (Kendrick himself, perhaps?) holding a red book bearing his name and the title of the album in gold script, along with two CDs individually labeled “STEPPERS” and “MORALE.” The photo immediately led many to get excited at the possibility of his last release for TDE will be a double album. While the MC has not made any public denial or confirmation since the photo was posted, it’s worth noting that his previous press release giving the news of the upcoming album did state that “all factual information for this release will come directly from this source only.”

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers will be the Compton, California native’s first album release in five years. Many in their excitement observed that making it a double album would put him in the company of other greats such as The Notorious B.I.G., 2Pac, Nas, and Outkast. TDE President Punch Henderson spoke about the significance of the upcoming album after the announcement of Kendrick’s departure from the label: “It’s been almost 20 years. So it’s time to move on and try new things and venture out. He’s doing a great job developing Baby Keem. It’s always been there, but now it’s just time and space where he can actually do it. It’s a beautiful thing to watch because that’s something that started with what we built in the beginning. To see it blossom, it’s a full-circle moment.”

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers will be released on May 13th.

92.7 The Block

