Travis Scott to perform first shows since 2021 tragedy

By J.J. Bullock
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q1Chj_0fTxuIUW00

( NewsNation ) — Rapper Travis Scott will be returning to the stage for the first time since November of 2021, when 10 people were killed in a crowd surge at his Astroworld concert in Houston, Texas.

Having taken a six-month break from live performances, Scott will once again appear onstage Saturday at E11EVEN nightclub in Miami as part of the F1 Grand Prix. He will also perform at the Primavera Festival in South America.

It will be the first time he has made a live appearance since his nightmare concert in Houston.

After a wave of people surged toward Scott during a performance in November 2021, Scott’s Astroworld concert quickly turned deadly as people were trampled and suffocated under the stampede of 50,000 humans pushing toward the stage.

One witness said the fatal push started shortly after Scott took the stage and “all hell broke loose.” During the calamity, some concertgoers even climbed the stage and pleaded with staff to stop the show because “people were dead.”

The youngest of the 10 victims was 14-year-old John Hilgert, a ninth grader at Houston’s Memorial High School.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gAD22_0fTxuIUW00
FILE – Visitors cast shadows at a memorial to the victims of the Astroworld concert in Houston on Nov. 7, 2021. The 10 people who lost their lives in a massive crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston died from compression asphyxia, officials announced Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted, File)

The oldest victim was 27-year-old Danish Baig, who died trying to protect his fiancé, according to Vulture .

The Hollywood Reporter and TMZ both released reports of someone randomly spiking attendees with drugs at the concert. Sources cited by the publications believed this could have started the pandemonium that led to the surge.

Dave Chappelle attacked on stage by audience member

Authorities never confirmed this theory but revealed that Narcan, a drug used to save people who are overdosing, was administered several times at the concert. They said they were investigating the theory.

The day after the incident, Scott tweeted he was “devastated” by what had occurred and his “prayers” went out to the families of those impacted.

It was not the first time, however, that Scott’s shows had gotten out of hand and people had gotten hurt. According to Rolling Stone, a concertgoer became paralyzed at one of his shows and the New York Times reported he faced scrutiny in 2017 for encouraging fans to climb barricades.

Lawsuits were filed alleging that Scott, surprise performer Drake and concert producer LiveNation had failed to protect concertgoers from danger.

Scott was named the Billboard top male artist and top artist of the year in 2019. He has also won multiple BET awards for his music.

