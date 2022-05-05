Woman captured on camera during bizarre string of South Florida robberies

MIAMI, FL - A South Florida homeowner reported a series of bizarre thefts after an unidentified woman was captured on surveillance video stealing garden decorations.

On April 25th, the homeowner discovered a pineapple in their mailbox. The discovery prompted the homeowner to check the home's security cameras, which showed the person who left the fruit also stole items from their front porch.

The homeowner told NBC 6 News , "I had butterflies and birds, but they only stole the butterflies which was a bit odd. I don't see it as a normal thing that you just walk up to someone's porch and leave a pineapple and take decorations."

According to the homeowner, the person came back two days later and was captured on surveillance video slowly and casually taking garden decorations as the family slept inside.

The homeowner says the theft of the material objects isn't the point, but that "we care more about our safety and the safety of our neighborhood."

Another family two blocks away posted a video showing what appears to be the same person trying to steal a sun wall decoration.

That family filed a police report.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.