OMAHA -- A candidate for Douglas County sheriff was cited for speeding Saturday morning after an officer clocked him driving 42 mph over the speed limit. George Merithew was pulled over shortly before 9 a.m. on Interstate 80 near 42nd Street on his way to represent his campaign at the Cinco De Mayo parade in South Omaha. According to the citation, an officer was driving east down I-80 near 50th Street when a blue BMW convertible sped past at what the officer estimated to be 110 mph.

