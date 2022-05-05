ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

New York is close to a bitcoin mining crackdown — here's what that means for the industry

Cover picture for the articleThe state of New York wants to ban new bitcoin mining operations, a move that some industry insiders fear could have a domino effect across the U.S. The bill, which is making its way through Albany, calls for a two-year moratorium on certain cryptocurrency mining operations that use proof-of-work authentication methods...

Turning electrons into money can be a dirty business. Just ask the people who live near the Greenidge Generation power plant on scenic Seneca Lake in Dresden, New York. The decommissioned coal-burning plant, which was purchased by a Connecticut private equity firm in 2014, has been converted to run on natural gas. Since 2020, though, it has provided power to nearly 20,000 crypto-mining computers running 24/7. It produced Bitcoin worth more than $100 million last year. Greenidge Generation LLC touts being “carbon neutral” through its purchase of carbon offsets. But tell that to the neighbors tired of the plant’s active chimneys, its cooling-water-runoff that opponents say warms the lake and ruins the swimming and fishing. (Greenidge Generation has denied any warming effect.) With the plant’s state air permits up for renewal, the 4,000 or so public comments received by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) are roughly 98.8% “strongly opposed.” The 50 local jobs that the plant produces apparently just aren’t worth it.
