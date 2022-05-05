ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Windsor, CT

South Windsor to vote Tuesday on $134M spending plan

By Joseph Villanova / Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago

SOUTH WINDSOR — The Town Council will vote at a meeting next week on the proposed municipal budget and set the tax rate for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

As presented by Town Manager Michael Maniscalco on March 21, the $134 million budget is a $6.2 million increase, or 4.82%, in spending.

Board of Education accounts make up a combined $5.1 million, or 83.5%, of the total budget increase for a total of $88 million in spending. Town operations account for $736,000, or 1.96% of the increase over this year, totaling $38.2 million. Capital improvements account for $326,000 of the increase.

Overall, drivers of the increase include contractual obligations and equipment costs. No new town positions were proposed.

The budget proposal included a proposed tax rate increase from 37.86 mills to 38.71 mills, a 2.85% increase. One mill equals $1 in taxes for every $1,000 in property value.

The town expects an additional $3.3 million in tax revenue next year because of the 2.91% increase in the 2021 grand list.

The General Assembly adopted a $24.2 billion state budget Tuesday that also reduces the tax rate cap on non-commercial motor vehicles from 45 mills to 32.46 mills. The state budget also sets aside $100 million to reimburse municipalities that have budgeted for a higher tax rate.

Maniscalco said in March, when Gov. Ned Lamont was proposing the cap at 29 mills, that could create a funding hole should the state fail to fully reimburse municipalities — an issue the town has dealt with in the past. In fiscal years 2017 and 2018, the town lost $71,000 and $102,000 in revenue, respectively, as a result of such caps on automobile tax rates.

Manchester, CT
