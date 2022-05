Many home gardens have been planted and questions have been received by our office on preserving the harvest. A great resource for home food preservation comes from my colleagues at the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension Service. They have published a book called “So Easy to Preserve,” which covers not only the basics of water bath canning and pressure canning, but also recipes for canned products, pickled products, spreads and syrups, freezing, and drying foods to preserve them. If you are interested in learning more, contact the Hopkins County Extension Office at 903-885-3443, and I’ll provide you with information. We also have a few printed publications in our office available to anyone interested.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO