Dist 118 Board Meeting: Battle to Preserve Cannon School Site Continues
By Steve Brandy
vermilioncountyfirst.com
3 days ago
Concern about the history and name of Cannon Elementary School continues to come up at District 118 School Board meetings. Sandy Lucus taught at Cannon for 35 years, and today serves on the Vermilion County Museum Board, handling school tours. She says before Cannon is completely demolished, some ideas on preserving...
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County and ReStore are officially moving to a new space. The organization is purchasing the old ValuCheck space, located at 1914 Glenn Park Drive in Champaign. Habitat has currently been renting the space on University in Champaign, as well as a warehouse near downtown Urbana. Once […]
Vermilion County, Ill. (WCIA) Vermilion Advantage provides strategic leadership on critical business issues — leading economic development, anticipating and responding to members’ needs, addressing quality of life issues and providing a network of information and business contacts — advocating the pursuit of opportunities to strengthen the local economy and business environment.
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department will be hosting a free electronic recycling collection event next Saturday for Vermilion County residents. The event will take place in the north parking lot of Danville Area Community College on May 14 between 9 and 11 a.m. People are encouraged to bring broken, obsolete or […]
DECATUR — On Google Maps, it is listed as "Decatur City Center Plaza." City Manager Scot Wrighton has another name for it: "accidental park" — because, well, it kind of became a park by accident. Either way, there is currently no official name for the city-owned green space...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several roads in Springfield will see lane closures and detours this week as construction either begins or continues from last week. Asphalt paving will take place on Chatham, Toronto and 6th Street Frontage Roads while concrete work will be performed on the following roads in the listed locations: 15th Street between […]
BENICIA (CBS/BCN) -- The city of Benicia said Sunday evening it's requiring "all residents and businesses to immediately conserve water" by at least 30 percent, due to a pipeline break at the Benicia Water Treatment Plant.The city said in a press release the water treatment plant suffered a break in a pipeline overnight, and workers are trying to locate the break and repair it as soon as possible. It also said the water for use in homes and businesses is safe for use while repairs are being made.The city said the 30 percent "mandatory requirement" means, for homes, no outdoor water use (including car washing and landscape watering). For businesses, it means cutting water usage wherever possible.Valero Benicia Refinery uses untreated water in their processes and is unaffected by the mandate, according to the city.The conservation may last over the next several days. City staff will provide updates on the city's social media sites and the city website. Residents can also check for information by calling a recorded message at (707) 746-4704.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One part of the twin towers in Peoria is facing some severe maintenance issues, and now certain features need to be brought back to code. Back in March, all residents in the east twin towers were displaced after a fire on the 26th floor. The...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - For teachers and parents alike, buying school necessities can get expensive. As part of the Illinois state budget that begins July 1, parents, students and teachers will get 10 days to purchase school supplies while paying less in sales taxes. The state’s sales tax is from 6.25% to 1.25% on clothes and school supplies.
When East Peoria completed construction of the EastSide Centre in 1996, the multisports complex was a few steps ahead of its time. But now the times are catching up to the concept, the city's mayor said Friday. "You have a sports complex in Bettendorf, one preparing to go up in...
Comments / 2