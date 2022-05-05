SLED investigating after suspect is killed in officer involved shooting

SLED is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Marion (SC). First reports say the officer fired when he was attacked as he arrived on the scene of a disturbance call in downtown Marion around 4 AM Thursday morning. The officer was hospitalized in the incident.

The unidentified attacker died on the street. A statement from Marion's police chief says there will be "an increased law enforcement presence in the area as the investigation is ongoing," but adds that there is no theat to the public "at this time."