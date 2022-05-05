ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recovering after car crash

By Deborah Gaines
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - CBS 11 Sports sources have confirmed Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in what they are calling a "minor" accident on the evening of May 4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17rwZ6_0fTxnCnr00
(Credit: CBS 11 News)

There has been no officials statement from Jones or the Cowboys, but reports show Dallas police were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash near Harry Hines Boulevard and Wolf Street.

Sources say after the crash, around 8:00 p.m., Jones was taken to a Dallas hospital as a precautionary measure. Doctors there treated and released him.

Jones is said to only have suffered minor injuries.

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Jerry Jones car crash video shows how accident happened

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was taken to the hospital in a precautionary measure after he was involved in a “minor” car accident. Syndication The Record. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in a frightening car crash this week, and a video of the...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Arlington, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Arlington, TX
Football
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys LB Arrested for Threatening to Kill Ex-Girlfriend

Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson, a former member of the Dallas Cowboys, was arrested last week in Frisco after allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend. Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Ryan Sokolosky, has accused the 28-year-old Wilson of “damaging her patio, threatening to kill her with a tire iron, destroying her laptop, choking her friend and trying to run over her with his car as he drove off.”
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Arrest warrant issued for former Texas Longhorns, Seahawks star Earl Thomas

Former Seahawks, Ravens and Texas Longhorns star Earl Thomas is eyeing an NFL return but legal trouble in Texas might make that extremely unlikely. Once upon a time, former Texas Longhorns star Earl Thomas was thriving as part of the Seattle Seahawks‘ vaunted Legion of Boom and one of the best safeties in the NFL. However, after a brief and relatively tumultuous tenure with the Ravens, he has been trying to make a comeback to the league.
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Sports

Video captured car crash involving Jerry Jones

A dashboard camera attached to a nearby vehicle captured the moment when a car containing Cowboys owner Jerry Jones slammed into another vehicle. It was, based on the video obtained and posted by TMZ.com, a significant impact. The story at TMZ.com implies Jones was driving the car. It appears at...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Jones
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
FanSided

3 bold predictions for Dallas Cowboys offseason after NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft came and went, so let’s predict some things involving the Dallas Cowboys. Now that the Dallas Cowboys completed a largely forgettable NFL Draft when compared their usual attention-grabbing standards, there are things to predict about “America’s Team” heading into the heart of the NFL offseason.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Dallas Police#American Football#Sports
Blogging The Boys

Texas two step: Dallas mayor suggests AFC team should share DFW with the Cowboys

A cowboy walks into a bar and says, “this town ain’t big enough for the two of us”. No, this isn’t the start of some western, and the cowboy in question could actually be Dallas Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones. The town is Dallas, about to become the third largest US metro surpassing Chicago. As Dallas joins the likes of Los Angeles and New York, there’s one thing noticeably missing from the third most-populated city in the football-crazed state of Texas.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Notable Quarterback Wants To Play For The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are probably pretty set at the quarterback position, but one notable former top draft pick reportedly has interest in playing in Dallas. Former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III has interest in being Dak Prescott's backup. Griffin III, who reportedly impressed some scouts with his 40-yard dash time...
DALLAS, TX
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
149K+
Post
799M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy