ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Here are some reasons to use ABS filament in 3D prints

By Christina Duron
ashlandsource.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHLAND -- ABS plastic is widely used in the plastic injection industry because it has outstanding rigidity, strong impact resistance and remarkable lightness while being relatively inexpensive. It’s also been a prominent material in the 3D melt-deposited printing market for years, having been one of the original filaments utilized...

www.ashlandsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

This flexible single-material hiking shoe can only be mass-manufactured using 3D printing technology

Designed as a passion project, Daniel Shirkey’s Earth Moc was created as a potential recovery shoe for hikers. Shirley’s prime objective was to figure out how one single material could fulfill every aspect of a shoe’s experience from its flexibility to comfort, while giving your feet the support they need after a tough hike. Shirley’s design even comes with treads on its underside that additionally allow you to do some light hiking in, giving the right amount of traction required on moderately uneven surfaces and dirt paths.
APPAREL
homedit.com

DIY Bookshelf Ideas For Every Space, Style And Budget

Looking for new ways of improving your home and making it more practical and better equipped to suit your needs? How about building a DIY bookshelf or two and adding more storage to the rooms that need it?. Bookshelves can take an infinity of different forms and can suit many...
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Wave bookshelf is a decorative and functional piece of furniture for books of all sizes

For someone who has a lot (and I mean a lot) of books, displaying them isn’t really a priority. What’s more important for me is actually finding a space for them. But occasionally, you’d want to show off some of them for your visitors or for a video call. So you’d want something like a display bookshelf and of course, that shelf in itself would have to be something decorative as well as functional. This design seems to fit the bill and adds a few design tweaks that would make it more appealing.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Printing#Abs#Filament#Computer Keyboard#Pla
Apartment Therapy

8 Clever Tips for Storing Small Appliances, According to Pro Organizers

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Now more than ever, we’re relying on the wizardry of gadgets to help us get dinner (and breakfast! And lunch! And snacks!) on the table. Whether we’re talking about your Instant Pot, air fryer, toaster oven, blender, or even that new, cute waffle maker, there is a lot for home cooks to love about small appliances.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

This hidden train side table is a design and engineering masterpiece

We’ve seen a few desks and tables with hidden features, but this DIY project takes the cake when it comes to revealing something that you least expect from a side table. Side tables may have started out as simple, functional pieces of furniture, but they quickly turned into decorative assets in any room. Of course, these smaller tables went through their own minimalism phase before they started to become more multi-functional and expressive. Some side tables still retain their clean forms, using ingenious tricks to hide additional functions until they’re needed. To be fair, this table doesn’t exactly offer any additional useful functionality, but no one will be able to deny how amazing it is to see it transform from useful furniture to intricate movie reference. It’s even more amazing when you find out just how much work was needed to make this seemingly magical dual-purpose table to life.
INTERIOR DESIGN
CNET

Buying LED Bulbs? Good. But Here Are 5 Things to Consider First

Still use incandescent bulbs? You need to flip the switch to another option. Not only are incandescent bulbs high-energy and costly to your monthly energy bills, but they're actually being phased out. President Joe Biden's Department of Energy finalized a new efficiency rule that states lightbulbs must emit a minimum of 45 lumens per watt -- anything else will no longer be produced, which is essentially a death sentence for all incandescent lights.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

IKEA-worthy furniture designs to create the ultimate modern living space

A beautiful piece of furniture can complete a room. It can be the final piece that makes a space come full circle, building a comfortable and cohesive haven, rather than a random area. Furniture pieces make or break a home, they add on to the essence or soul of a home, hence one needs to be extremely picky while choosing a furniture design. The design should be a reflection of you, and what you want your home to be. When you place a piece of furniture in a room, it should instantly integrate with the space, creating a wholesome and organic environment. We’ve curated a collection of IKEA-worthy furniture designs that we believe will do this! From a bookshelf with a plot twist to a chair that’s meant to tip – each of these pieces is unique, well-crafted, and made with a whole lot of love, and the love really shines through in the fine detailing and workmanship. We hope you feel the love too!
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
yankodesign.com

The IRI Lamp is like a modern campfire for indoors

The world will never run out of new lamp designs. Instead, there will be plenty of innovative lamps that will be introduced as more creatives are coming up with their new versions and inventions. Lamps serve many functions, but they mainly provide illumination to your surroundings. Unfortunately, the more affordable...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Direct-to-Consumer Cookware for 2022: Made In, Caraway, Field Company and More

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. If you're trying to get better results in the kitchen, the answer might not be a new cookbook or a cooking class. Instead, the key to delicious meals may be making sure you're executing culinary tasks with the proper cookware. You should look at your cabinets as if they are toolboxes. Each piece serves a specific need. Cookware from consumer brands can get expensive, so you may want to check out these high-quality, direct-to-consumer brands.
RETAIL
Apartment Therapy

10 Scandinavian-Style Rugs That Will Instantly Upgrade Your Space (and They’re on Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I think we’ll all agree: A rug can make or break a room. Whether you have bright, bold pieces that amplify your space, or a subtle, toned-down decor theme, finding the right floor covering is often the final finishing step of decorating. And one of the best places to find high-quality rugs for any style is Boutique Rugs. While the DTC retailer hosts every kind of rug you could want (think vintage, machine-washable, and pet-friendly), it’s the epic sales that solidify the brand as one of our repeated shopping sites when rug purchasing.
HOME & GARDEN
POPSUGAR

The Sad Truth About Mini and Sample-Sized Beauty Products

The beauty industry has a waste problem. Many brands are trying to do their part to fix that, which is why more are looking into upcycled ingredients, refillable-packaging solutions, and even special recycling programs for their consumer's empties. But one of the most glaring sources of waste in the industry goes unmentioned — and it has to do with the cutesy sample and mini-sized products you buy before a trip or receive as gifts with a purchase or in holiday sets.
SKIN CARE
KRQE News 13

Best glass food storage containers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you like to buy or cook in large batches or you’re into meal prepping, having the right containers is essential. Plastic containers once reigned supreme, but many people have upgraded to glass food storage containers these days. Glass...
FOOD & DRINKS
thespruce.com

Minted's New Feature Lets You Customize Art for Your Home

Shopping for art for your home isn't always easy. While there is plenty of mass-produced artwork available to choose from, it's more difficult to find unique pieces without shelling out thousands for an original work of art. But Minted is out to change that with their new customizable fine art...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

Guide To Exterior Trim Paint

Paint is paint, right? As long as you can live with the color, you should be able to slap any kind of paint on your home’s exterior trim — right?. Wrong. You need exterior paint for exterior trim, for the same reason you can’t use interior wood filler to patch holes in your deck.
HOME & GARDEN
homedit.com

The Complete Guide to Glass Painting for Beginners

Glass painting is an affordable rewarding hobby that helps keep old glass out of landfills. You have to use proper techniques to ensure that the paint adheres to the glass surface and use methods that help you achieve your desired outcome. Learn how to paint glass using the best methods,...
DESIGN
HGTV

How to Make a Wood Planter Box With House Numbers

Looking for a stylish way to display your house numbers? Or need to add more greenery to your entryway? Try this easy woodworking project that you can make in less than a day. You can customize the size of the planter box (ours is 20" wide x 21-3/4" tall, the color (ours is a bold fuschia) and the font of the numbers (we went modern).
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy