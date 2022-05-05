How did the Vikings' 10 draft picks rate as high school recruits?

There were apparently 2,222 players better than Akayleb Evans in the graduating Class of 2017.

Aaron Rodgers wasn't highly recruited out of high school. In fact, he had to go to Butte Community College before anyone noticed how good is actually was. He's among the many NFL players who went unnoticed or under-recruited in high school, only to become one of the best at the sport's highest level.

Adam Thielen and Cooper Kupp, two of the best wide receivers in the NFL, have big fat "N/A" next to their profiles at 247Sports because they were zero-star recruits coming out of high school. Look at 'em now.

That leads us to the 2022 Vikings draft class. Here's how they were viewed by 247Sports in high school.

1st round: Lewis Cine

4-star recruit in 2019

Ranked 45th nationally and was the No. 3 overall safety

2nd round: Andrew Booth Jr.

5-star recruit in 2019

Ranked 23rd nationally and was the No. 2 overall cornerback

2nd round: Ed Ingram

4-star recruit in 2017

Ranked 203rd nationally and was the No. 13 overall guard

3rd round: Brian Asamoah

3-star recruit in 2018

Ranked 529th nationally and was the No. 33 outside linebacker

4th round: Akayleb Evans

2-star recruit in 2017

Ranked 2,223rd nationally and was the No. 223 cornerback

5th round: Esezi Otomewo

3-star recruit in 2018

Ranked 1,545th nationally and was the No. 82 weakside defense end

5th round: Ty Chandler

4-star recruit in 2017

Ranked 67th nationally and was the No. 5 running back

6th round: Vederian Lowe

3-star recruit in 2017

Ranked 1,207th nationally and was the No. 111 offensive tackle

6th round: Jalen Nailor

3-star recruit in 2017

Ranked 750th nationally and was the No. 118 wide receiver

7th round: Nick Muse