The Associated Press

Remains of Maine woman missing for three years located

 3 days ago

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Investigators located the remains of a Maine woman reported missing by her family almost three years ago.

Police said Wednesday the remains of Cathy Pride were recovered on April 5 in a wooded, industrial area in Bangor. Pride’s family reported her missing on May 8, 2019.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has yet to determine Pride’s cause of death. Pride was from Portland and was 63 at the time she went missing.

Police said a passerby spotted the remains and contacted local police, who investigated. Detectives from police departments in Bangor and Portland worked together on the case, police said.

The Portland Police Department said it has six missing person investigations active.

