Person of interest sought in Charleston bike theft investigation

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK ) – The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. CPD says James Quesenberry, 34, of Charleston was last seen April 16, 2022 driving a silver 2012 Ford Focus. According to CPD, there was a recent hit on the license plate recognition system in the Winfield […]
UPDATE(7:57 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26): A driver was cited earlier today after running a red light that led to structural damage to the Public Service Commission building. Tony Hazelett with Charleston PD says a two-vehicle crash happened near the Public Service Commission. The driver of the vehicle that ran the red light was cited […]
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for a missing teenager. The KCSO says Tamarlie D. Smith, 15, was last seen May 1, 2022 in the 5800 block of Church Drive in Rand. Smith is described as a Black female standing 5’7″ and weighing 135 with […]
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police are responding to a reported shooting along the 1500 block of Washington Street East. CPD officials say one person has been shot. The extent of their injuries is unclear at this time. According to dispatchers, the call came in just before 7 p.m. Saturday.
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A third person has been charged in connection to a man found dead and wrapped in a carpet outside of St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington. 36-year-old Shannon Brown was charged with concealing a deceased human body, conspiracy and obstructing an officer. She is being held on a $50,000 surety/cash bond. Huntington PD found […]
INDIAN MOUND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office arrested four Indian Mound daycare workers after children were allegedly given Melatonin. On March 25, the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office received reports of staffers at Mimi’s Daycare, located at 373 Peachers Lane, receiving Melatonin without their parents’ consent.
BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people are dead after a car crashed into a river. One of the dead is a volunteer firefighter, who was trying to rescue a mother and child who were in the crash. New information has been released by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s...
HUNTINGTON, WV(WOWK) – Officials are investigating a head on collision that led to the death of a Lewis County teen Saturday evening. Sheriff Johnny Bivens said the accident happened Thursday night when a tractor trailer, being driven by a 51-year-old, and a Toyota Camery, being driven by a 17-year-old, collided on the road. The teen […]
UPDATE (5:29 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3): The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says this man has been located. JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man. 20-year-old Alexander Keith Lawless, who goes by “Alex,” was last seen leaving Big Sandy Regional Detention Center wearing a purple t-shirt and light-colored […]
A man made a tragic discovery just before 11:30 am in West Portsmouth. The man contacted the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office to say that he discovered his friend unresponsive on the floor of a Dry Run Road home. He feared the friend was deceased. When medics arrived on the...
Officials say an Ohio woman and child died after the woman drove her vehicle into a river in central West Virginia, and a volunteer firefighter died trying to save them. The West Virginia fire marshal’s office says the vehicle went into the Elk River in Braxton County. A Gassaway volunteer firefighter, 24-year-old John D. Forbush, […]
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man accused of fatally shooting a woman, while her daughter was by her side, pleaded guilty in court Friday. Dorian Clark entered a guilty plea of second degree murder in front of Kanawha County Judge Carrie Webster. The plea is in connection to the incident in April of 2021. Police […]
Comments / 0