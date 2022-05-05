Summit has easements for 20% of carbon pipeline route through Iowa
ALGONA — A project manager for the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline says the company has about 20 percent of the voluntary easements from landowners they would need to complete the pipeline route through Iowa. Kylie Kretz spoke at this week’s meeting of the Kossuth County Board of...
ANOTHER batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 is set to go out to thousands of Americans this month. Under California’s Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) programs launched in 2021, eligible residents are getting up to $1,100 and $1,200 respectively. In...
May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — A river search will continue today for the body of a missing Cedar Rapids water division employee. The city vehicle of 54-year-old Erik Spaw of Cedar Rapids was found submerged in the Cedar River on Saturday. Spaw was working an evening shift at the Northwest Water Treatment Plant on Friday — and Cedar Rapids Water Division staff reported Spaw had not returned after working most of his shift at the Northwest plant. Spaw’s personal vehicle was found in the parking lot at the water plant.
Denver's doubly high parking meter prices aren't deterring people from driving and parking downtown.By the numbers: Parking meter revenue this year through March more than doubled to $3.8 million compared to the first quarter of 2021, city transportation department spokesperson Nancy Kuhn tells Axios Denver. Half the revenue will be funneled toward transit, sidewalks, bikeways and street safety improvements, while the rest will flow into the city's general fund. Flashback: For the first time in two decades, Denver raised its parking meter rates this year from $1 to $2 an hour. City leaders said the fee increase intends to get Denver closer to achieving its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2050 with fewer drivers on the road and less car exhaust in the air.Of note: Parking violation fines also increased this year to more closely align Denver with its peer cities and reduce vehicle congestion.The bottom line: Neither policy appears to have reduced traffic on Denver's roadways.
The owners of a pair of homes listed for sale in Colorado are asking for cryptocurrency in exchange for the properties, which raises the question about whether Colorado’s housing market is ready to embrace such transactions. One of the properties is a nearly 7,000-square-foot penthouse located at 2245 Blake St. in downtown Denver that is […]
The post Is Colorado’s housing market ready for crypto transactions? appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Hundreds of bills are pending at the Capitol as the General Assembly enters the final three days of the legislative session. What they're saying: "It will be a race to the finish," Senate Majority Leader Dominic Moreno (D-Commerce City) says.Why it matters: The midnight Wednesday deadline will force legislators to abandon dozens of bills and make deals on other policy priorities.What to watch: Here's a list of major legislation still left on the table:TABOR refunds: Gov. Jared Polis wants to send refunds from the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights ahead of the election instead of waiting until next year. Each taxpayer...
