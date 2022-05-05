ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Summit has easements for 20% of carbon pipeline route through Iowa

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALGONA — A project manager for the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline says the company has about 20 percent of the voluntary easements from landowners they would need to complete the pipeline route through Iowa. Kylie Kretz spoke at this week’s meeting of the Kossuth County Board of...

