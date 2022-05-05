ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bape and Heron Preston’s Bape Sta sneaker calls back to the brand’s heyday

By Andrea Carrillo
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetween New Balance sneakers, racist NFTs, and Gillette razors, Bape’s recent output has had its up and downs. The seminal Japanese streetwear brand has now cooked up a collaboration that firmly falls in the former category, as the iconic Bape Sta silhouette gets a remix from Heron Preston....

